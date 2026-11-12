Noise pollution curbs in force till Jan 7 in Hoshiarpur

District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain has imposed restrictions on noise pollution in the district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The orders will remain in force till January 7, 2027.

As per the orders, the use of pressure horns, loud music systems and other devices generating excessive noise has been prohibited. Only horns conforming to government-prescribed standards will be permitted in vehicles. The playing of loud music and obscene songs in commercial establishments, public places, cinema halls, malls, hotels, restaurants and at fairs has also been prohibited.

The use of firecrackers, loudspeakers, pressure horns and other noise-generating devices within 100 metres of silence zones, including hospitals, educational institutions, courts, religious places and other notified areas, will not be permitted.

The use of loudspeakers at religious places and pandals and DJs or orchestras at authorised marriage palaces, will require prior written permission from the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate under the Punjab Instruments (Control of Noise) Act, 1956.

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The orders further stipulate that even after obtaining permission, organisers must comply with the noise limits prescribed in the Supreme Court guidelines.

The permissible limits for industrial areas are 75 decibels during the day and 70 at night; for commercial areas, 65 and 55 decibels; for residential areas, 55 and 45 decibels; and for silence zones, 50 and 40 decibels, respectively. The daytime period has been defined as 6 am to 10 pm. However, the restrictions will not apply to government machinery and emergency situations.