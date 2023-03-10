Nominate nodal officers to pursue court cases, depts told

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 9

With an aim to pursue court cases in a better way on behalf of the Government of Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal ordered all heads of departments to nominate nodal officers so that department-related cases should be followed properly.

Today, in a meeting to ensure the implementation of Punjab Dispute Resolution and Litigation Policy 2020, Sarangal said the nodal officers should not be below the rank of Class-1 officer. He also said the heads of all departments must ensure to provide the reply to notices issued under Section 80 in stipulated time frame to avoid further litigation.

Deputy Commissioner, along with SSP Rajpal Singh advocated to train the investigation officers about the collection of samples/testing/presentation of case property in courts, etc., especially in the cases of excise and police related cases to ensure better conviction rate .

It was decided in the meeting that training sessions would be organised for the investigation officers besides officials comprising district attorney office .

Kapurthala SSP Rajpal Singh said SHO-level officials would pursue the cases related to NDPS.

Prominent amongst present in the meeting included ADC (G) Sagar Setia, ADC (D) Parmjit kaur, all SDMs and heads of all departments.