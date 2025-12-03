Nominations end tomorrow, parties yet to finalise names for rural bodies polls

Even as just two days are left to file nomination papers for zila parishad and block samiti elections, most political parties are yet to finalise their candidates.

Almost all parties have allowed the local MLAs and halqa in-charges to themselves screen the candidates and allot them party symbols. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is going a little extra cautious, taking the lists from MLAs, discussing it with the district leadership and getting the final stamp from the top brass.

The AAP is expected to give lists of its candidates tomorrow morning. The MLAs and halqa in-charges have asked the prospective candidates to keep their forms and supporting documents ready so that there are no hassles in submitting nomination papers tomorrow and day after.

Balkar Singh, AAP MLA, Kartarpur, said, "Our candidates will start filing papers from tomorrow. We are expecting our lists to come tomorrow and only then we can officially declare our candidates." Likewise, Adampur halqa in-charge of AAP Pawan Tinu too said, "We have cleared the list from our side. Our candidates will file papers from tomorrow. We shall certainly field some promising candidates for the zila parishad polls."

Two prominent names expected from AAP for the ZP elections include former vice-chairperson of zila parishad and ex-Congress leader Darshan S Tahli and former SAD leader Atma Singh, who had joined AAP three years ago from Nakodar.

On the Congress side too, Shahkot MLA Hardev S Laddi Sherowalia is yet to finalise the list of his candidates for two zila parishad and 45 block samiti seats. Adampur Congress MLA Sukhwinder Kotli alleged that due to non-availability of voter lists, candidates were not able to file their papers today.

"The candidate and his proposers all need to have voter list copy so as to be able to file papers", he said. Nakodar halqa in-charge Dr Navjot Dahiya claimed, "Our candidates are comfortably placed. We have given 10 seats of block samiti to the BSP in our pact with it".

Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh announced Mandeep Jamsher as its zila parishad candidate. He also welcomed back the old Congress family from the village of Jamsher into the party fold during a public event. Mandeep Jamsher had parted ways from the Congress in 2009 and contested local elections and panchayat polls independently. He also announced Baljit Kaur as Congress nominee for the block samiti elections.

Pargat said, "Mandeep Jamsher holds a Master’s degree in Film and Theatre and will be an asset to the area. He will promote the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar and provide the Dalit community with a meaningful political space."