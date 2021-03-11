Nominations filed for election of Hoshiarpur Coop Bank directors

Hoshiarpur, August 18
Bank employees on Thursday alleged that the time for submission of nominations for nine directors of Hoshiarpur Central Co-Operative Bank Limited, Hoshiarpur, was fixed at 9 am today, but till noon no one came to collect the nomination papers.
Former chairman of Hoshiarpur Central Co-operative Bank Satwinderpal Singh Ramdaspur and former chairman of PADB Parminder Singh Pannu alleged that the government deliberately wanted to rig the elections.
During this, while the Electoral Returning Officer and other officers were sitting in the office, the employees staged a dharna outside the office. The candidates, who had come to submit the nomination papers, got enraged and under the leadership of Ramdaspur, leaders forcibly entered the Returning Officer’s room, where other officers were also sitting. The nomination papers of the candidates could be filed after a long debate between the two sides.
Returning Officer Dr Bhupinder Singh, DRO Amritsar, said he had reached the office at 8.30 am, but due to the strike and dharna of the bank employees, he was stuck inside the office.
