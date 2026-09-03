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Home / Jalandhar / Non-academic tasks eating into teaching hours: Jalandhar teachers

Non-academic tasks eating into teaching hours: Jalandhar teachers

Assign these duties to the dedicated staff: Union leaders

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:32 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Educators in Jalandhar under the banner of the Government Teachers Union Punjab have raised concerns over being burdened with 65 types of non-academic tasks, saying the growing workload is taking them away from their primary responsibility of teaching students.

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According to the union, the tasks include BLO and election work, Census-related duties, student health check-ups and medicine distribution, UDISE, APAAR and ABHA registrations, Aadhaar and bank account updates, Mid-Day Meal management, scholarships and uniforms, social audits, water sampling, photography, school cleanliness, kitchen gardens, Eco Clubs, sports activities, Anganwadi data collection, Mission Samarth, PTMs and various meetings and programmes among others.

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The union further said while many of these activities are linked to government schemes or administrative requirements, their sheer number has added significantly to teachers' workload. As a result, teachers have less time for lesson planning, classroom teaching and giving individual attention to students.

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Government Teachers Union Punjab state president Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, general secretary Gurbinder Singh Saskour and press secretary Karnail Phillaur said the growing burden of non-academic duties are at odds with the government’s stated objective of improving the quality of education in government schools.

They said the teachers were increasingly being made to handle responsibilities that should ideally be assigned to the dedicated staff. “A teacher is meant for teaching, not to be a multi-purpose employee doing every kind of work,” they said.

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The union has demanded that separate staff be deployed for surveys, data collection and departmental work. It has also sought exemption of teachers from non-academic duties.

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