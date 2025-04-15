Non-functional streetlights a concern in Rajiv Gandhi Vihar

Residents of Rajiv Gandhi Vihar in Surya Enclave have accused the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) of neglect, saying repeated complaints about non-functional streetlights have been ignored for over six months. The dark stretches, they say, have become increasingly unsafe, with a noticeable rise in petty crimes and thefts in the area.

They allege that despite several reminders to the JIT, no steps have been taken to repair the streetlights. “We have submitted complaints multiple times, but there has been no action. The problem has persisted for more than half a year,” said Anmol Verma, a resident, adding that the faulty lights have turned the area into a convenient spot for criminals, who strike after sunset.

Several incidents of chain snatching, theft and harassment have been reported in recent months, particularly in the inner lanes of the colony. They say the absence of lighting provides cover for miscreants and poses a serious threat to public safety.

Advertisement

Senior citizens have been particularly affected. JK Joshi, a senior citizen, said, “There are already issues with maintenance and sanitation in the area, and now this. Streetlights have not worked for months. After dusk, we don’t feel safe stepping out at all. It’s a serious safety concern.”

Women in the locality say they feel vulnerable while walking home from work or the market. “We avoid going out in the evening. Using a phone flashlight isn’t enough to feel safe. Anyone can take advantage of the dark,” said Priya Sharma, another resident.

Advertisement

The residents now say they are running out of patience. Several of them are planning to organise a protest if the authorities fail to take action soon. “If the JIT doesn’t resolve this immediately, we will be left with no choice but to raise our voice publicly,” said another resident.

"Almost all residential projects developed by the JIT have been suffering from poor civic management and other issues. The JIT must intervene to restore basic safety infrastructure in the locality", said residents.

Meanwhile, JIT Chairman Rajwinder Kaur Thiara couldn't be contacted despite repeated attempts.