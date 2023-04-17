Non-teaching employees meet Cheema, want promises fulfilled

Jalandhar, April 16

The non-teaching employees under the Samagra Sikhiya Abhiyaan (SSA) and Mid-day Meal Scheme working here in the offices of the Education Department today held a protest outside the office of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Model Town where Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema later addressed a press conference in the afternoon.

The employees protested over the non-fulfilment of their long-pending demands. They also met Finance Minister Cheema after the press conference and handed over a demand letter to him.

To pacify the protesters, Cheema called them to his office at Chandigarh on April 19 for a panel meeting. He assured the protesters that their demands would be met.

The employees informed the minister that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced the appointment of 8,736 contractual employees on September 5, 2022 and the notification in this regard was issued on October 7. But even after six months, they have not received the letter.

Besides, they also raised the issue of the employees working at the block level receiving less pay than those at the district and state level despite being from the same cadre. They said they had time and again raised the issue of ‘salary cut’ of the block-level employees, but nothing had happened. — TNS

