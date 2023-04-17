Non-teaching employees meet Cheema, want promises fulfilled

Jalandhar, April 16
The non-teaching employees under the Samagra Sikhiya Abhiyaan (SSA) and Mid-day Meal Scheme working here in the offices of the Education Department today held a protest outside the office of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Model Town where Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema later addressed a press conference in the afternoon.
The employees protested over the non-fulfilment of their long-pending demands. They also met Finance Minister Cheema after the press conference and handed over a demand letter to him.
To pacify the protesters, Cheema called them to his office at Chandigarh on April 19 for a panel meeting. He assured the protesters that their demands would be met.
The employees informed the minister that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced the appointment of 8,736 contractual employees on September 5, 2022 and the notification in this regard was issued on October 7. But even after six months, they have not received the letter.
Besides, they also raised the issue of the employees working at the block level receiving less pay than those at the district and state level despite being from the same cadre. They said they had time and again raised the issue of ‘salary cut’ of the block-level employees, but nothing had happened. — TNS
Contract teachers to gherao AAP leaders
- The Contractual Teachers Union (EGS/AIE/STR) on Sunday declared that they will gherao AAP leaders during the road show to be held by the party during the filing of party candidate Sushil Rinku's nomination papers in the presence of CM Bhagwant Mann on Monday. Union leaders held a sit-in for over two hours outside the AAP office ahead of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema’s press conference
- They finally budged after April 19 was allocated as a date for a meeting with the Finance Minister in Chandigarh on the issue. However, dissatisfied leaders claimed they would still be gheraoing AAP leaders on Monday. They said contractual teachers were getting a paltry salary of Rs 6,000 per month. Despite raising the demand several times, they weren’t being regualrised by the AAP government
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions
Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...