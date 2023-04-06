Non-teaching, mid-day meal staff to hold protest in Jalandhar on April 8

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 5

The non-teaching employees under the Samagra Sikhiya Abhiyaan (SSA) and mid-day meal scheme working here in the offices of the Education Department would hold a protest march in the city on April 8 over non-fulfilment of their long pending demands.

Employees alleged that once again when byelections are drawing near, the AAP government is showing moon to the people, however, in reality, they haven’t fulfilled their promise of regularising them or increasing their wages.

“The people of the state have voted in favour of AAP believing its promise of bringing in a positive change in the system. The AAP got an unprecedented electoral victory due to the support of employees, especially contractual. Though a year has passed, the employees, especially contractual, got nothing except hollow promises,” said Jagdish Rai, district president, Contractual Employees Union.

He said though Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan had been claiming in social media platforms as well as putting up flex boards across the state about regularising the services and increasing salaries, but, in reality, nothing concrete had been done so far.

“Even, the anomalies in salaries have not been removed despite assurances by former Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and the present incumbent Harjot Bains during meetings with the union,” rued SSA non-teaching employees including Reetu Bhanot, Narinder Kaur, Ranjit Singh, Jagdish Rai, Chetan Mamotra and Reena Rana.

They said the protest would be a wake-up call for the government, and if their demands were not met, they would campaign against the government for the upcoming elections.