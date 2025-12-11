DT
Home / Jalandhar / Normalcy restored in IndiGo flights from Adampur

Normalcy restored in IndiGo flights from Adampur

Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:10 AM Dec 11, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
Normal operations have resumed for IndiGo flights between Adampur Civil Airport and Mumbai after a four-day suspension that lasted until Sunday. Since Monday, flights have been operating smoothly.

Adampur Airport Director Pushpendra Kumar said all passengers, who could not fly for four days from here, had been given refund as per the airlines policy. "Indigo flights are arriving and departing with up to 90 per cent capacity. There have been no cancellations since Monday", he said.

IndiGo has deployed Airbus A320 for the Adampur-Mumbai flight with a capacity of 180 passengers. The flight had started in July this year and since then it has been getting a good response with 150-170 passengers flying from here on a daily basis. The route had become one of the viable options for the company and Doaba-based businessmen and tourists are the most common users.

There, however, has been an issue with low bookings. To break the trust deficit that has developed in the minds of the flyers, the company staff are now making videos and recording the testimonials of the flyers after they land in Adampur. The videos are now being circulated across as a part of the confidence-building exercise.

The staff have said, "Things are getting settled. It usually takes time to bring everything in order all over again after any upheaval. We are telling the passengers that now everything is getting in order."

Pushpendra Kumar said the airlines was now providing water and refreshments to the flyers if there was any delay in the scheduled departure. "Most flyers are now returning and going satisfied", he said.

