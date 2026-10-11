Norms tightened for foreigners' stay in Kapurthala hotels

The Kapurthala police have issued directions to guest house and hotel owners, making it mandatory for them to ensure that foreign nationals are not accommodated without the registration and verification. The move is aimed at strengthening security measures and ensuring proper monitoring of foreign visitors staying in the district.

SSP Gaurav Toora has directed police officials to intensify surveillance and ensure strict compliance with the instructions. The police have also asked hotel and guest house owners to maintain complete records of foreign nationals staying at their establishments and provide the information to the authorities.

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Toora, along with Phagwara SP Major Singh, has emphasised the need for greater vigilance. The police have warned that the owners could face legal action if they fail to comply with the registration and reporting requirements.

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The directions come amid heightened security concerns and efforts by the police to monitor the movement of visitors staying in hotels, guest houses and other accommodation facilities. Officials have instructed police teams to conduct inspections and verify whether establishments are maintaining the required records and following the prescribed procedures.