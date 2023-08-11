North zone inter-state badminton tournament gets off to a flying start

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 10

As many as 210 shuttlers from seven states are testing their skills in the North Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship that got underway at Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium here this morning.

Matches are being held for four categories including Under-19 (boys & girls), men and women. Shuttlers from Punjab, Haryana, HP, Delhi, Chandigarh, J&K and Rajasthan are participating in the events here. The opening ceremony was held in the presence of Ajay Singhania,Vice-President, Badminton Association of India.

Secretary of the District Badminton Association Ritin Khanna said, “Quarterfinals and semi-finals of the inter-state team events were held today.” In the semi-finals, Haryana beat Rajasthan 3-0. In men’s singles, Bharat Raghav beat Ajay Meeena 21-8 21-7. In the second round of men’s singles, Ravi beat Pranay Katta 21-8 21-15. In men’s doubles, Akshit Mahajan and Pankaj beat Mohammad Amaan and Shubham Patel 13-21, 21-19, 21-11.

In the semi-finals for women, Punjab beat Haryana 3-1. In the first round of women’s singles, Devika Sihag beat Samridhi 21-14, 21-10. In the second round, Unnati Hooda lost to Radhika Sharma 17-21, 16-21. In the third round of women’s singles, Tanvi Sharma beat Anmol Kharab 21-16, 21-16. In women’s doubles, Radhika Sharma and Tanvi Sharma beat Devika Sihag and Ridhi Kaur Toor 21-13 and 21-18.