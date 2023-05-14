NOTA votes go up, Independents’ dip

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 13

The None of the Above (NOTA) option secured the sixth position in the Jalandhar bypoll election by garnering 6,661 votes. Out of the total 19 candidates, eight Independent candidates and six candidates of political outfits, including the Punjab Kisan Dal, the People’s Party of India, the Bahujan Dravida Party and others received fewer votes than NOTA.

Neetu Shattran Vala hogs limelight Neetu Shattran Vala, who rose to fame in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, after a video of him coming out of a counting centre crying aloud went viral for getting just five votes, has secured the maximum 4,599 votes among the independents

Independent candidate Neetu Shattran Vala, who rose to fame in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, after a video which showed video of coming out of the counting centre crying aloud, because he was polled only five votes in the first round got viral, has secured the maximum 4,599 votes among the Independent candidates this time.

The number of votes secured by other Independent candidates is: Ashok Kumar (1,037), Amrish Bhagat (1,085), Sandeep Kaur (1,175), Gulshan Azad (2,730), Palwinder Kaur (2,454), Raj Kumar Saqi (1,783) and Rohit Kumar Tinku (1,047).

The biggest rejection for a political candidate came from Jalandhar West and Jalandhar Cantt seats where as many as 895 and 792 voters, respectively, went for the NOTA option. The minimum rejection came from Kartarpur rural where 634 persons used it.

While Jalandhar North had 766 such voters, Jalandhar Central 758, Phillaur 699, Nakodar 722, Shahkot 736 and Adampur had 654.

The votes polled to NOTA this time has significantly gone down as compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, as many as 12,324 persons had voted for NOTA and not any political party, and in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NOTA got 5,435 votes.