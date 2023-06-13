 Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar : The Tribune India

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Incident raises concerns over quality, mismanagement & corruption

Traffic moves slowly along the the caved-in portion of the road in front of HMV College on Monday. Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, June 12

In a shocking development, the road connecting Workshop Chowk to DAV College flyover, has collapsed just 10 months after its completion. The incident has sparked outrage among residents who are expressing their frustration and disappointment over the situation.

Order vigilance bureau probe

The latest incident calls for a vigilance inquiry.

Due to corruption in the Smart City project, there is an urgent need to hold those responsible accountable. KD Bhandari, BJP leader & former Chief Parliamentary Secretary

Inquiry already ordered

An inquiry led by two retired engineers has been initiated into the collapse. We are exploring measures to penalise the construction company and fix the accountability of all the parties involved. Abhijeet Kaplish, MC Commissioner

The road, which was constructed as part of the Smart City project with a whopping budget of Rs 10 crore, has now become a subject of discussion regarding the quality of work and the alleged mismanagement of public funds. The project was aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure and fostering its overall development. However, it appears that rampant corruption has overshadowed these goals.

KD Bhandari, BJP leader and former chief parliamentary secretary, has called for a vigilance inquiry into the matter. He has shed light on the prevailing corruption within the project, emphasising the urgent need to hold those responsible accountable. Bhandari stated that the Smart City project had received a significant grant from the Central Government, but due to alleged corruption and mismanagement in the Municipal Corporation Jalandhar, the project’s objectives have been compromised.

Local residents and commuters are, too, raising serious questions, highlighting the severe consequences of such malfeasance. They have expressed their dissatisfaction, pointing out that the Municipal Corporation has previously taken over a year to repair the road, and now, within a short span of 10 months, the road’s condition has deteriorated to its previous state. The residents are demanding that the company responsible for the road’s construction be held accountable, along with the officials overseeing the project.

Kamlesh Rani, a concerned commuter, expressed her apprehension, saying, “Just two months ago, a section of the road at GTB Nagar Chowk caved in, and now this road has collapsed. The safety of commuters is at great risk in the city, as anyone could have been harmed when the road gave way. The Municipal Corporation must take strict action against those responsible for this situation”.

Another resident, Himpreet Singh, emphasised the significance of the road, stating that it is one of the busiest in the city, connecting colleges, hospitals, and various localities.

The poor condition of the road not only inconveniences commuters and nearby residents but also affects businesses operating along or near the road. Meanwhile, local authorities have closed the road and placed concrete sewerage pipes on it. The road has remained closed for the past few days, and no repair work has commenced as of yet.

MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish acknowledged that the Municipal Corporation was aware of the matter. He revealed that the road had been constructed by the sewerage board, and objections had previously been raised. However, the engineers assured that the road would withstand any issues.

He stated that an inquiry into the collapse had been initiated and would be led by two retired engineers. Additionally, the corporation is exploring measures to penalize the construction company and determine the accountability of all parties involved. He added that the repair work of the road would start from tomorrow itself.

