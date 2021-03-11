Notice to 2 schools over 'encroachment' on park

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, August 10

Following a complaint about alleged encroachment on Model Town Park, the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Tuesday issued a notice to two private schools asking them to remove their illegal entry gates from the park, besides provide a map of the school building along with documents of property ownership to the MC office within three days.

An illegal gate to enter the park. Tribune Photo

The Building Branch of the Municipal Corporation, in the letter issued to Dayanand Model School, Model Town, and Guru Amardass Public School, Model Town, (the copy of which is in possession of the Jalandhar Tribune), has written that the field staff of Horticulture Branch of MC visited the park on Tuesday and found that illegal permanent gates for entry into the park had been installed by both the schools. Besides, a portion of the public park is being used for school activities and parking purposes, which is illegal as per the Punjab Municipal Act.

“Through this letter, you are instructed to submit a copy of the official map of your school building along with documents of property ownership to the Municipal Corporation office within three days. Besides, you are instructed to stop using the park space in an unauthorised manner, the unauthorised gates should also be removed or closed immediately, besides the park space should be brought back to its original condition within three days. In case of not doing so, action will be taken against you according to the provisions of the Punjab Municipal Act 1976”, reads the notice issued to the schools.

Superintending Engineer (B&R Department) Rajneesh Dogra said the school authorities had encroached upon a portion of the park, which was being used for parking and other purposes. He said a notice had been issued to the schools, and accordingly an action would be taken.

Meanwhile, Guru Amardass Public School President Ajit Sethi and Dayanand Model School Principal Vinod Kumar denied encroaching on the portion of park. They said the park was open for all and the gates had been set up by the park welfare society, which is in the knowledge of the area councillor among other officials. “The park space has never been used for school activities,” they added.

“I am taking up this issue with higher authorities of the school and will file our reply within the stipulated time”, said Vinod Kumar.

Ajit Sethi said on special occasions like Gurpurab and other religious programmes, the public park was used for the parking purpose but only for the convenience of residents and the school has nothing to do with it.

In March this year, Tejasvi Minhas, a resident of the Model Town, filed a complaint with the Commissioner Municipal Corporation alleging encroachment on a portion of park by the two schools. In the complaint, Tejasvi claimed the schools have altogether encroached around 20 per cent of the park. He alleged both the schools had put illegal gates for entry into the park, and were using park for their school activities and parking purposes.

