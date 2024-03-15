Notice to ‘illegal’ structure owner

Jalandhar, March 14
A team of the MC issued notice to a two-storey building at Wadala Chowk. The team had issued notices to as many as 21 godown owners who had not taken CLU from the MC and the godowns of up to 50-60 marlas are being run as commercial units. The MC has recovered around Rs 40.50 lakh from three farm houses.
