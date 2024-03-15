Notice to ‘illegal’ structure owner

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 14

A team of the MC issued notice to a two-storey building at Wadala Chowk. The team had issued notices to as many as 21 godown owners who had not taken CLU from the MC and the godowns of up to 50-60 marlas are being run as commercial units. The MC has recovered around Rs 40.50 lakh from three farm houses.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.