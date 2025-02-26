Notorious criminal nabbed with 4 pistols, cartridges

In a major crackdown on illegal arms trafficking, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has arrested a habitual offender in possession of four illegal pistols and 12 rounds near Workshop Chowk, here. The operation, led by the CIA team under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur, has dealt a significant blow to criminal networks operating in the region.

Commissioner Kaur said the accused Sukhwant Singh, alias Sukha Shekho, a resident of Dhirpur village, was intercepted while he was heading towards Burlton Park with the intent to commit a crime.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Singh and recovered the illegal firearms and ammunition from his possession. Following his arrest, an FIR was registered at Police Station Division No. 1 under Sections 25(1)-B, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Advertisement

Singh was subsequently presented before the court, which granted a remand for further investigation.

Further enquiries have revealed Singh’s extensive criminal background, with multiple cases registered against him under the Arms Act, NDPS Act and serious offences such as attempt to murder, murder and criminal conspiracy.

Advertisement

"His activities have spanned across Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran districts. We are now investigating his possible connections to larger arms smuggling networks and organised crime syndicates", said police officials.

Commissioner Kaur reaffirmed the police’s commitment to eliminating illegal weapons and ensuring public safety. "The Jalandhar Police will continue its crackdown on criminal elements to maintain law and order," she said.

"Investigations are ongoing to identify other individuals linked to this illegal operation", she added.