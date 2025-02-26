DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Notorious criminal nabbed with 4 pistols, cartridges

Notorious criminal nabbed with 4 pistols, cartridges

In a major crackdown on illegal arms trafficking, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has arrested a habitual offender in possession of four illegal pistols and 12 rounds near Workshop Chowk, here. The operation, led by the CIA team under the supervision...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 04:33 AM Feb 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a major crackdown on illegal arms trafficking, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has arrested a habitual offender in possession of four illegal pistols and 12 rounds near Workshop Chowk, here. The operation, led by the CIA team under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur, has dealt a significant blow to criminal networks operating in the region.

Commissioner Kaur said the accused Sukhwant Singh, alias Sukha Shekho, a resident of Dhirpur village, was intercepted while he was heading towards Burlton Park with the intent to commit a crime.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Singh and recovered the illegal firearms and ammunition from his possession. Following his arrest, an FIR was registered at Police Station Division No. 1 under Sections 25(1)-B, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Advertisement

Singh was subsequently presented before the court, which granted a remand for further investigation.

Further enquiries have revealed Singh’s extensive criminal background, with multiple cases registered against him under the Arms Act, NDPS Act and serious offences such as attempt to murder, murder and criminal conspiracy.

Advertisement

"His activities have spanned across Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran districts. We are now investigating his possible connections to larger arms smuggling networks and organised crime syndicates", said police officials.

Commissioner Kaur reaffirmed the police’s commitment to eliminating illegal weapons and ensuring public safety. "The Jalandhar Police will continue its crackdown on criminal elements to maintain law and order," she said.

"Investigations are ongoing to identify other individuals linked to this illegal operation", she added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper