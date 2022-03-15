Now, cow remains found in Adampur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 14

An alleged incident of cow slaughtering and dumping of carcass came to light for the third consecutive day in the region on Monday. The remains, including bones and hide of the animal, were found at Haripur village of Adampur.

The Jalandhar Rural Police is in the process of lodging an FIR on the matter. As per the reports, the remains of the cow spotted at Adampur seemed several days old and did not appear like a fresh slaughter and were all scattered in the fields. Eyewitnesses said a white sack was also found near the site and it seemed that cow had died several days ago and then its carcasses had been dumped along the roadside.

The first incident had been reported along railway line near Tanda in Hoshiarpur on Saturday. In the case, remains of 17 cattle had been found. Three persons have been arrested by the district police in the case after two days of investigation.

In a similar incident that got reported along Kapurthala road on Sunday, some Hindu organisations lodged a protest and even blocked the road near Wariana for sometime. The activists demanded the guilty be identified and arrested at the earliest. The police officials reached the spot and assured them of action after which the dharna was finally lifted.

SSP Jalandhar Rural Satinder Singh said: “We had lodged an FIR in Kapurthala road incident late last evening. We are in the process of registering another FIR today. The place where the remains have been found in Adampur is near a designated site for carcass disposal. But we will surely investigate the matter and check any foul play”.