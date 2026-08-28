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Home / Jalandhar / ‘Now I am free’: Javelin player Arshdeep recalls father’s sacrifice of leaving settled life in Canada

‘Now I am free’: Javelin player Arshdeep recalls father’s sacrifice of leaving settled life in Canada

Arshdeep’s parents, Hardeep Singh and Lakhwinder Kaur, had been settled in Canada for several years and held permanent residency

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:00 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Arshdeep Singh
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Jalandhar’s talented javelin thrower Arshdeep Singh, who is set to compete in the Athletics Final Series 2026, carries with him a story of family's support. His journey is incomplete without his father who gave up a settled life in Canada to ensure that his son could pursue his dream here without compromise.

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Arshdeep, who is currently serving as a Senior CCTC in the Railways, is training intensely in Jalandhar for the upcoming event that will be held in New Delhi on September 10.

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Arshdeep’s parents, Hardeep Singh and Lakhwinder Kaur, had been settled in Canada for several years and held permanent residency. But around 5 years ago, they decided to return to India after realising that their son was finding it difficult to manage his training, work and the strict diet required for high-level athletics.

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“They asked me if I wanted to settle in Canada, and I said I wanted to continue sports here. I was training in Jalandhar and also used to look after my diet. I used to make food myself. So, managing everything was getting difficult. I never told my father the problems, but he knew. One day, he told me that he was coming back so that I could play without any second thought in my mind. Now I am free,” Arshdeep said.

Hardeep Singh, a former national-level wrestler, had already built a life in Canada, but chose to return to Jalandhar to support Arshdeep’s sporting ambitions, and his return has also helped Arshdeep.

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In May 2026, Arshdeep struck gold at the Indian Athletics Series held in Chennai, adding another important achievement to his growing career.

He has also won gold at the Junior SAF Games, besides claiming Open National gold. His medal tally also includes a bronze at the World School Games.

Behind Arshdeep’s rise has been the steady guidance of his coach, Bikramjit Singh, under whom he has been training in Jalandhar.

Arshdeep took his first steps into sport at the age of 10. Like many Indian youngsters, cricket was initially his first sporting love. But meeting Bikramjit Singh changed the course of his career.

"I always wanted to play. My first interest, like every other Indian, was cricket. Then I met my coach Bikram and he took me into javelin, and that is how the journey started," Arshdeep recalled.

His coach believes it is not merely physical ability that sets him apart. According to Bikramjit Singh, Arshdeep possesses a strong fighting spirit, a quality that makes him different from other athletes and helps him push through difficult phases of training and competition.

Now, with another major competition approaching, Arshdeep is focused on turning his hard work into another strong performance.

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