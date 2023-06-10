Now, legal support in criminal cases also for marginalised litigants

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 9

While the state’s marginalised litigants involved in civil cases were already receiving legal assistance from a panel of lawyers roped in by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), a provision is being made wherein the needy mired even in criminal cases would be able to seek help.

Process underway The Punjab State Legal Services has started the process of setting up a defence counsel system for which appointments are being made in all districts

Fresh appointments are being made for the posts of a Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel, one to three Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsels and two to 10 Assistant Legal Aid Defence Counsels

The Punjab State Legal Services has started the process of setting up a defence counsel system for which appointments are being made in all districts of the state. For the provision, fresh appointments are being made for the posts of a Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel, one to three Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsels and two to 10 Assistant Legal Aid Defence Counsels in each of these districts, depending on the population and legal aid work required there.

Under the scheme, the defence counsels are being engaged like full-time lawyers only for legal aid work in criminal matters to assist the disadvantaged section at every stage starting from the pre-arrest, arrest, remand and up to the conclusion of trials and appeals etc. Unlike the existing panel of lawyers, who can do private work, the defence counsels being roped in now will work full-time for their respective DLSAs. The system is being worked upon at the national level by the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA).

In Jalandhar and 10 other districts of Punjab, interviews for the posts were held on Wednesday. The staff from the office of the District Legal Services Authority here informed that there were 30 candidates for four posts of Assistant Legal Aid Defence Counsel, six candidates for three posts of Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel and seven for the lone post of Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel. The lists of the selected candidates have been sent to the office of Punjab State Legal Aid Services Authority for the final nod.