Now, RPO to issue 600 Police Clearance Certificates per day

Jalandhar, June 11
In a major reprieve to residents seeking Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), the quota of Regional Passport Officer to issue the PCC has been enhanced to 600 slots from 450 per day.
Regional Passport Officer Yash Pal today said the decision has been taken by the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the masses after the request for the same was made by the Jalandhar Regional Passport Office. “This will help in getting the PCC in a smooth and hassle-free manner,” said Pal.
He said the RPO had been continuously making endeavours to provide better service to people and had sent a detailed proposal to the ministry for enhancing the quota. Earlier, the appointment quota was 135 slots per day but with the demand of the PCC surging with every passing day, the RPO flagged the issue with the MEA after which it was increased to 180. Meanwhile, on the request of the RPO the quota was upscaled to 270, then to 450 and finally it has been scaled up to 600 PCCs per day.
Pal said the applicants can check and book their passport and the PCC appointment directly at www.passportindia.gov.in after applying and making payments online. He cautioned the people to stay away from middlemen as the RPO has not authorised any such institution or middleman. Notably, there has been an unprecedented rise in the PCC appointments throughout the country and adequate arrangements have been put in place to meet this surging demand through a record increase in slots in comparison to the earlier capacity.
