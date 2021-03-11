NRI attacked by robbers with sharp weapons

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 23

Four days after a Hyundai Creta car was taken away at gunpoint from a couple near Model Town, another crime incident rocked the city when some miscreants with covered faces barged into a house at Randhawa Colony in the Ladhewali area here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

As per information, some unidentified armed robbers attacked and seriously injured an NRI and later decamped with cash and valuables from his house. The victim has been identified as Malkit Singh, who was admitted to a private hospital here in a serious condition.

The victim’s wife, Harbans Kaur, said they were sleeping when the miscreants entered their house. She said they had no idea how they managed to enter the house as the main gate was locked. “My husband tried to fight with the accused when they first opened fire at him. Afterwards, they attacked him with sharp weapons. They took away cash and gold worth lakhs,” she said.

She said when the robbers left the house, she cried for help after which neigbours took her husband to hospital for treatment. “The law and order situation has totally collapsed in the city. There is no fear of cops among miscreants,” she said.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified miscreants.