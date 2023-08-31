NRI booked for ‘murdering’ father

Phagwara, August 30
Nakodar resident Harjit Singh (64), who was attacked with sharp weapons by his own NRI son, succumbed to his injuries at a Ludhiana hospital late last night.
The police today booked the Canada-based NRI, a native of Nakodar, on the charge of murdering his father. DSP Sukhpal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Satinder Singh, alias Chhinda, a resident of Pure Wal Colony, Nakodar.
Surinder Kaur, wife of the deceased, told the police that her son attacked his father Harjit Singh (64) on Tuesday. He suffered serious injuries in the incident.
The DSP said the suspect came from abroad two months ago and a family dispute was believed to be the reason behind the attack. Harjit was alone in the house at the time of the incident.
A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the suspect, who is absconding. Raids are being conducted to nab him.
