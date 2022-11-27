NRI holds free eye camp, 750 treated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 26

Canada-based NRI Jatinder Jay Minhas has done a yeoman’s service by getting conducted as many as 750 free eye surgeries at a five-day camp organised at Lions Eye Hospital in Adampur. The camp is slated to conclude tomorrow.

Minhas said that post Covid, there could be no camps and a long list of needy patients had got listed themselves for cataract surgeries with his charitable trust. “While normally we do a three-day camp, this time we kept it extended for five days. Other than bearing the cost of the surgeries, we provided black glasses, medicines and bedding for a day at the hospital,” said Minhas.

He said, “Our doctors have been conducting 125 to 140 surgeries a day. The hospital that we run was 100-bed till pre-Covid times. But we have added another storey and an elevator to it and increased its capacity to 200 beds.”

He said with the aid of some philanthropists, he was planning to start services for providing free retinal surgeries in the times to come.