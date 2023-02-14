 NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others : The Tribune India

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

Jalandhar, February 13

The Jalandhar rural police claim to have solved a robbery case in which an NRI was robbed of valuables, with the arrest of three persons, including the victim’s own son.

The NRI’s son robbed his own father with the help of his aides and in connivance with their driver by tweaking his car’s GPS system.

  • On February 9, Gursharan Singh and his wife Sandeep Kaur were going to Jalandhar in his car to board a bus for their journey back to Canada when four armed men attacked them. They snatched a gold bangle, three rings, all Canadian IDs, ATM card and 1,400 Canadian dollars from them
  • During investigation, it was found that Gursharan had a second marriage with Sukhdeep Kaur 14 years ago. Sukhdeep's son Randeep Singh had been demanding money from Gursharan and carried out the crime

Those arrested have been identified as Randeep Singh, a resident of Sarhali village in Ferozepur; and his aides, Amandeep Singh, a resident of Khwaja Kharak village in Ferozepur; Beant Singh, a resident of Badni Jaimal Singh in Ferozepur; and Jagtar Singh, a resident of Lahuke Khurd.

Canada-based NRI Gursharan Singh, a resident of Pitthorahal in Kabirpur, whose present residence is at Mohalla Kazibag in Sultanpur Lodhi, visited the state in November 2022. On February 9, Gursharan Singh, along with his wife Sandeep Kaur, was going to Jalandhar in a car to board an Indo-Canadian bus for their journey back to Canada. Upon crossing a petrol pump near Mand village, their car broke down and while they were checking it, four unidentified men with their faces covered and with iron rods and datars (sharp-edged weapons) attacked them.

Gursharan’s wife Sandeep Kaur was injured in the attack due to being repeatedly hit. Before fleeing, the assailants snatched a gold bangle, three rings, all Canadian IDs, ATM card and 1,400 Canadian dollars from them.

A case under Sections 379-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maqsudan police station on February 9. During investigation, the police found that NRI Gursharan Singh had a second marriage with Sukhdeep Kaur 14 years ago. Sukhdeep’s son Randeep Singh had been demanding money from Gursharan.

As his demand was not fulfilled, Randeep along with his aides Amandeep, Beant and Jagtar carried out the crime. The police arrested Randeep on February 10.

Randeep revealed he got the car to stop at a lonely patch by using the GPS system and snatched valuables from his father Gursharan Singh. He also told the police that the car driver, Sandeep Singh, a resident of Saruwal in Kapurthala, was also involved in carrying out the crime.

The police arrested the second accused Amandeep on February 11 and the third accused Beant Singh was also arrested on February 12. Police said raids were on to nab the fourth accused, Jagtar. The police said the stolen items had been recovered.

