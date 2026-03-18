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Home / Jalandhar / NRI support strengthens sewerage work in Lakhpur village

NRI support strengthens sewerage work in Lakhpur village

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:55 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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The sewerage pipeline project underway at a fast pace in Lakhpur village received a major boost with financial contributions from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Balwinder Singh Khalsa contributed Rs 1 lakh, while Avtar Singh extended support of Rs 50,000 towards the development work.

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The amount was handed over by Jasbir Kaur (Canada) to retd Principal Jaswinder Singh Bangar in the presence of Sarpanch Gurmeet Singh Gogi. Both Bangar and the Sarpanch appreciated the initiative and termed it a significant step towards village development.

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On the occasion, the pipeline stretch from Jagiro’s Kothi to the treatment plant was also inaugurated by Jasbir Kaur. She stated that NRIs belonging to the village are keenly supporting development works and are contributing generously to improve infrastructure in their native place.

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Prominent villagers present included former sarpanch Pyara Singh Dhaddwal, Raghbir Singh (Canada), Mohan Singh, Resham Singh, Harjinder Singh, Mahinder Singh, Balvir Singh (retd Army), Kuldeep Singh (Panch), Sansar Singh Billu, Sukhha, and Sukhpreet Singh, among others.

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