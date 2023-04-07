NRI tries to get ex-wife ‘kidnapped’, booked

Our Correspondent

Tanda Urmar, April 6

The police have registered a case against an NRI for allegedly conspiring to get his ex-wife kidnapped. His maternal uncle’s son and four unidentified youths have also been booked.

Tanda SHO Malkiat Singh said a case had been registered on the basis of the statement of Sandeep Kaur, a resident of Miani, against her ex-husband Sumitpal Singh, alias Harpreet Singh, a resident of Maqsoodpur (Begowal), his maternal uncle’s son Mani, a resident of Miani, and four unidentified persons.

Sandeep told the police that she was a teacher in Giljian. She got married to Sumitpal Singh on March 23, 2018. They got divorced in the panchayat on July 17, 2022. Sandeep alleged Sumitpal, who lives in France, made unidentified men follow her while going to the school. Sandeep said on the morning of April 5, when she was waiting for a bus to go to the school, a car stopped by her and some men forcibly pulled her into the vehicle. She was taken to an unknown place.

After about two hours, when the kidnappers got down from the car and called someone. She also got out of the car and went to a nearby colony. A person told told her that she was in Kapurthala. After that she went to the bus stand and took a phone from a shopkeeper and called Amrit Singh to whom she was now engaged. Amrit

sent his brother to help her, after which she reached home.