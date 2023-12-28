NRI woman, son die in accident

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: An NRI woman and her son were killed after a collision between a scooter and a bike. In a complaint lodged with the police, Rajeev Choudhary, a resident of Scheme No. 2, said his sister Nishu Randhawa (45), a resident of Sector 48-C, Chandigarh, returned from Canada recently. She came to her maternal home here. According to him, Nishu was riding a scooter with her son Runish Randhawa (17). A motorcycle, being driven by Sahil Kumar, a resident of Purhiran, collided with their scooter. The Model Town police have registered a case against the biker. OC

Eldelry Woman’s earrings snatched

Phagwara: An unidentified masked miscreant snatched gold earrings from an elderly woman in Chahal Nagar here. The incident took place when the victim, identified as Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Wahid village, was waiting for an auto-rickshaw. The suspect managed to flee from the spot. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC. OC

Couple attacked, robbed of chain

Phagwara: An unidentified person attacked a couple and snatched a gold chain from them at Rihana-Jattan village near Phagwara. The incident took place when the victims, Harminder Singh and his wife Prabhjot Kaur, residents of Rihana-Jattan village, came to purchase some medicines. The suspect managed to flee after committing the crime. The victims were admitted to the Civil Hospital here. The police have registered a case. OC

Four-wheeler stolen

Phagwara: A tempo was reportedly stolen from outside a sweets shop in Chachoki village near here on Tuesday night. The suspects disconnected CCTVs before stealing the tempo. Shop owner Mohammad Zakir Hussain told the police that he usually parked his four-wheeler near his shop as his staff normally stayed there. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC. OC

Man held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The police have arrested a liquor smuggler and recovered 26 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. The suspect, identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Sham Nagar, Phagwara, was nabbed at a checkpoint, the police said. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Drug peddler arrested

Phagwara: The Satnampura police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 112 intoxicant tablets from his possession on Tuesday night. The suspect, identified as Jaskaran Kumar, a resident of Palahai Gate, was nabbed at a checkpoint near Miherru village on Saturday night. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

