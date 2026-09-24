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Home / Jalandhar / NRIs face hurdles in voter roll revision in Jalandhar

NRIs face hurdles in voter roll revision in Jalandhar

Missing names, lack of local representatives add to woes

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:09 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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For Jalandhar residents living abroad for years who have not acquired citizenship of another country and continue to retain voting rights in India, the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has become a challenge as many of them have no longer family members or relatives in the district to respond to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) on their behalf to verify their details.

The difficulty has come to the fore after the month-long window for filing claims and objections to the draft electoral roll ended on September 12. With the door-to-door enumeration exercise already over, some NRI electors, whose names are missing from the draft roll, are now having to navigate the verification process from overseas.

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Voicing his concern, an NRI from Atholi village near Kapurthala said, “I moved to Canada in 2002, but all my properties are here. With hardships, I submitted my documents for the SIR, but my name was missing from the draft voter list. Now, I have been asked to appear physically for my hearing. The authorities have told me that a family member can represent me, but I do not have any family here,” he said.

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Under the SIR, the Election Commission is verifying electoral records with reference to the 2003 electoral rolls. During the door-to-door exercise, BLOs collected enumeration forms containing details such as family members, EPIC numbers and assembly constituencies. Electors who did not submit the forms or whose details could not be matched with the 2003 electoral data subsequently found their names missing from the draft roll.

The issue assumes significance in Jalandhar as around 1.8 lakh electors were left out of the draft electoral roll published on August 13 after their enumeration forms were not received during the revision exercise. Officials said the pending cases also include electors who were found absent from their addresses and could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

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Navjot Dahiya, Congress leader from Nakodar, said the authorities should use immigration data to trace eligible NRI electors who could not be contacted despite efforts by BLOs, sarpanches and Municipal Corporation officials so that their names are not deleted from the electoral roll.

Varjeet Walia, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Jalandhar, said, "NRI electors facing difficulties could seek help from any known person during hearings. “Even domestic help can represent them during the hearings. In cases where even this option is not available, they can be exempted from appearing in person, giving an option to appear digitally,” officials said.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 12 after disposal of claims and objections by October 8.

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