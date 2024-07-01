Italy-based NRI’s house attacked in Phagwara

Phagwara, June 30
Over 10 armed assailants attacked the house of an NRI at Atta village near Goraya last night.
The victim’s uncle, Makhan Singh, told the police that the suspects, who came on five motorcycles and a car, ransacked the house of Italy-based NRI Upinderjit Singh. They also damaged the household goods and a car with iron rods.
SP (Investigation) Mukhtiar Rai said a dispute between Upinderjit and Sukhpreet Singh, both NRIs, was said to be the reason behind the attack.
SP Rai said the police had registered a case under Sections 457, 427, 148, 149 and 120-B of the IPC against the suspects. One of the suspects, Taranbir Singh, had been arrested, while four others had been identified as Ranbir Singh, Satbir Singh, Gopi and Lilly.
Efforts were on to trace the remaining suspects, said SP Rai.
