NRI’s house burgled

Phagwara: The house of NRI Sunny Singh was reportedly burgled in village Narur last night. Bhupinder Kaur, mother of Sunny Singh, was away at the time of burglary. Rajan Singh, a close friend of Sunny, told the police that the burglars entered the house after breaking the locks and decamped after stealing costly watches, gold and silver ornaments besides cash worth Rs 1 lakh. The police have registered a case. OC

Car stolen from market

Phagwara: A Maruti car bearing the registration number PB-36C-2999 was found stolen near Chadha Market last night. The car owner, Gurjit Singh, a resident of village Sahni, told the police that he went to Chadha Market to make some purchase after parking his car but found it missing when he returned. OC

Valuables stolen from dhaba

Phagwara: The police have booked unidentified persons on the charges of burglary at a dhaba. The victim told the police that the miscreants entered the dhaba after breaking the wall and took away valuables. On a complaint lodged by dhaba owner Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Preet Nagar, Phagwara, the police have registered a case under Sections 357 and 480 of the IPC. OC

102 bottles of liquor seized

Phagwara: The police have seized nine boxes containing 102 bottles of illicit liquor from Jatinder Kumar, a resident of Rattanpura locality, here, on Thursday night. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said a case had been registered against the suspect under the Punjab Excise Act. OC

