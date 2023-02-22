NRIs pitch in to renovate heritage building

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, February 21

In an exemplary gesture, NRIs have pitched in to donate huge amounts for the renovation of the heritage building of Government Senior Secondary School, Phagwara.

Though the school was among the 117 institutions that the government selected as a ‘School of Eminence’, it is in a bad condition. The school was inaugurated by Kapurthala Maharaja Jagatjit Singh on January 22, 1913.

US-based Phagwara residents Vashisht brothers, Ramesh Sharma, Jogesh and Naresh donated Rs 50 lakh for the reconstruction of the heritage building of the school in memory of their mother, Leela Devi. They have also announced that they would be bearing all the expenses of its beautification.

School Principal Ranjit Gogna said around 1,300 students currently study in the school. The school management committee is headed by Balwant Singh, a social activist. He is assisted by philanthropist and industrialist Kuldip Sardana. NRI Romesh Sharma has asked the committee to complete the reconstruction of the heritage building of the school and the Vashishat Trust would provide more help. The donors were honoured in the presence of DEO Daljit Kaur and others.

Sharma has asked the school management committee to complete the reconstruction work and more financial help would be provided for it. Gogna said the government has also sent Rs 40 lakh last year. Two brothers, Sanjiv and Yuvraj, have donated Rs 40 lakh for the construction of a new block in the school. A contribution of more than Rs 70 lakh had been made till now and the three brothers would ensure at least a donation of Rs 1 crore.

