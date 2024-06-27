Nukkad natak staged to spread awareness

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 26

Pushpa Gujral Science City observed the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to create awareness about the threat of drug abuse. This year’s theme ‘The evidence is clear: Invest in prevention’ calls on communities and policymakers to adopt an evidence-based approach to prevention.

The event featured a thought-provoking Nukkad Natak (street play) performed by talented artists from Nehru Yuva Kendra. The performance highlighted the alarming state of drug abuse and emphasised the importance of prevention. The powerful medium sensitised the audience, particularly the youth, about the detrimental effects of drugs.

Dr Gagandeep Kaur, District Youth Officer, Kapurthala, said the primary objective of the event was to raise awareness about drug abuse and educate the younger generation through Nukkad Natak or street plays. Dr Gagandeep Kaur urged all parents to protect their children from the dangers of drugs and to provide them with a safe and supportive environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Munish Soin, Scientist-D, emphasised that tackling drug trafficking and drug abuse is a shared responsibility, with both governments and communities playing vital roles. He stressed that drug abuse not only poses a threat to individuals but also has severe repercussions on families and society as a whole.

Police committed to eradicating drugs from society, says SP

Phagwara: The Sarb Navjawan Sabha headed by Sukhwinder Singh, with the support of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Kapurthala, observed World Anti-Drug Day at the local Blood Bank in Guru Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara.

The event was presided over by Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti.

In her address, SP Bhatti emphasised the police administration’s unwavering commitment to eradicating drugs from society. She highlighted the ongoing efforts to collaborate with various social and religious organisations. The administration aims not only to expose drug traffickers but also ensure that they face strict penalties. Naib Tehsildar Mandeep Singh stressed the need to hate drugs, not drug addicts, advocating counselling to help them lead healthy lives.

AAP leader Santosh Kumar Gogi discussed the causes of drug abuse, including unemployment, illiteracy, parental neglect and the influence of social media. SP Bhatti also released a sticker issued by the police administration aimed at promoting anti-drug awareness.

