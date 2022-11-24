Nurmahal civic body president defeats no-confidence vote

Our Correspondent

Nurmahal, November 23

Nurmahal Nagar Council president Hardip Kaur Johal on Wednesday proved her majority at a special general body meeting and defeated the no-confidence motion by one vote. Executive Officer Rajiv Oberoi said Johal proved her majority as out of the 13 members, seven voted in her favour while six members were absent.

Meanwhile, some members, who were against the president, alleged that some councillors who had initially supported the motion, succumbed to pressure.

Eight councillors of Nurmahal Nagar council had signed two requisition letters to bring a no-confidence motion against the president and vice-president.

Meanwhile, over 100 Congress workers led by Shahkot MLA Hardev Singh Laddi and PPCC spokesman Dr Navjot Singh Dahia staged a protest outside the nagar council office over the alleged attempt of the government to topple the president by unfair means.