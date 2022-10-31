Nurmahal cops solve Axis Bank theft case, 1 held

Phillaur, October 30
The Nurmahal police have claimed to have solved a bank theft case with the arrest of gang leader.
Investigating Officer (IO) Sanjiv Kumar said the accused, Ranjit Kumar, a resident of Bhagalpur, Bihar, had been brought on a production warrant from Kapurthala jail. he is accused in several cases of thefts.
Cheema Kalan bank branch manager Vivek Bhargav had complained to the police that on September 12 when the branch was opened, Rs 11,65,680 was found missing.
SHO Rajindar Singh said the accused had confessed to committing the theft at Axis Bank along with his six accomplices.
