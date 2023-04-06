Nurmahal crosses revenue targets in fourth quarter

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 5

The government has met its stamp duty collection targets in Nurmahal. Naib Tehsildar Anudeep Sharma said a sum of Rs 3 crore, 59 lakh,17 thousand and 595 was collected during the fourth quarter of the financial year in Nurmahal sub-tehsil against a target of Rs 2 crore.

The Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department (Stamps and Registration branch) had fixed a stamp duty collection target of Rs 342.8 crore for the district. Nurmahal was targeted to collect Rs 2 crore in the fourth quarter and Rs 5 crore during the financial year, but it collected Rs 3 crore, 59 lakh, 17 thousand and 595 against a target of 2 Rs crore during the fourth quarter of the financial year and collected Rs 11 crore, 45 lakh, 59 thousand and 576 in the financial year against a target of Rs 5 crore.