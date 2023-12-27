Nurmahal Nagar Council fails to shift old bus stop

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, December 26

The Nurmahal Nagar Council (NC) has failed to shift the old bus stoppage near the octroi post. The NC, in its meeting held on January 16, passed a resolution to shift the stoppage to solve the problem of traffic jams and divert heavy vehicles from Talwan Chowk to the bypass.

Councillors Jang Bahadur, Rajiv Missar, Anil Mehan, Balbir Chand, Deepak Kumar and Mamta Jassal had brought a requisition in the meeting saying there is a serious problem with traffic from Mandi Chowk to the old bus stand.

They had said that heavy trucks and other vehicles pass through this road causing traffic problems, adding that if these vehicles were diverted to the bypass, the problems could be solved.

The council members had suggested that the old bus stand stoppage should be shifted to near Nakodar octroi post which will solve the problem of traffic jams caused by buses. They had said that traffic jams create problems for tourists who come to visit the historic Nurmahal Sarai. The resolution was passed, but not implemented.

NC Executive Officer Karampal Singh said a temporary shed for passengers and other facilities were required to shift the bus stand for which funds were needed. The issue would be discussed in the next House meeting.

