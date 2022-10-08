Nurmahal Nagar Council office not disabled friendly

Our Correspondent

Nurmahal,October 7

The Nurmahal Nagar Council (NC) has failed to implement directions issued by the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Punjab Government, to implement provisions of the Disability Act and directions issued by the Social Security and Women and Child Development Department in the office of Executive Officer, Nagar Council, Nurmahal.

The commissioner has directed the Director of Local Government to implement provisions of the Disability Act and directions issued by the Social Security and Women and Child Development Department.

Asha Rani, a resident of mohalla Shah Karni, Nurmahal, has complained to the commissioner that the office of the Executive Officer is situated on the second floor and is inaccessible for physically challenged persons. She said Sections 44 to 46 of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights, and full participation) Act ensure to create a barrier-free environment for persons with disabilities. She said that Act mandates to make special provisions for the integration of persons with disabilities into the social mainstream. As per provisions of the Act, municipal authorities/corporations should ensure the provisions of the step-less system for easy access to buildings lifts for free access to upper floors, adequate door width for wheelchairs entry, and accessible toilets before giving permission for construction.

Despite repeated attempts, council officials could not be contacted.