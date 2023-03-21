Nurmahal NC fails to shift bus stop

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, March 20

The Nurmahal Nagar Council (NC) has failed to shift the old bus stand stop to the Nakodar octroi post.

The NC in its meeting held on January 16 passed a resolution unanimously to shift the old bus stand stop to solve the problem of traffic jams and divert heavy vehicles from Talwan Chowk to the bypass.

Councillors Jang Bahdar, Rajiv Missar, Anil Mehan, Balbir Chand, Deepak Kumar and Mamta Jassal brought a requisition to the meeting saying there is a serious problem with traffic from Mandi Chowk to the old bus stand because of frequent jams for a long time making the ordinary people suffer.

They said that heavy truck-trailers and other vehicles pass through this road causing traffic problems, and added that if these vehicles are diverted, it can help solve traffic problems.

The councillors suggested that the old bus stand stop be shifted to near Nakodar octroi post which will reduce traffic jams caused by buses.

NC Executive Officer Karamplal Singh saidthe issue will be discussed in the next meeting of the House.