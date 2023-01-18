Nurmahal NC passes resolution to complete pending school building

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, January 17

The Nurmahal Nagar Council (NC) on Monday unanimously passed a resolution urging the authorities to complete the construction of the new building of the Government Senior Secondary School (Co-education) which has come to a standstill following the non-release of funds by the government.

NC vice-president Jang Bahadar and councillors Rajiv Missar, Anil Mohan, Balvir Chand, Deepak Kumar, and Mamta Jassal have brought a requisition in the House which said the NC had donated 14 kanals and 17 marlas of land to the education department for construction of the school building for which the government had released a grant. A part of the building had been constructed while the remaining parts were pending.

The resolution said the construction had stopped for three years now. A 15-feet deep trench was dug for the purpose which has now become a pond. They urged the House to pass a resolution for the completion of the school building and send it to the government. NC president Hardeep Kaur said a resolution has been passed unanimously urging the government to complete the construction of school building at the earliest.

She said the House has decided to direct the Nagar Council executive officer to communicate this to the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner and the School Education Department.

It is pertinent to mention here that the then Nakodar MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala on December 14, 2016, laid the foundation for the construction of the new building. New buildings became a necessity as schools faced a classroom shortage after demolishing a condemned building in 2012. Non-Residents Indians (NRIs) and the state government jointly made efforts to start the construction of the new building for which the Director General of School Education (DGSE) released Rs 1.14 crore for the construction of the building in October 2013, following directions from the Punjab State Human Rights Commission.

The school principal said Rs 57 lakh was received in 2013 which was deposited in the accounts of the Public Works Department as it is the agency to construct government building above Rs 50 lakh.

The PWD executive engineer said 50 per cent of construction work had been completed and the finance department had not released the remaining grant as a result of which work had stopped.

Council eo to get in touch with Edu dept