Nurmahal park lies in a shambles

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 9

Residents of Nurmahal are peeved over the lack of basic amenities in the town and poor maintenance of public parks. A reply to an RTI application revealed that despite lakhs of rupees had been spent on the development of a park in Ward N0. 7, there is no visible change in the condition of the park.

Ravinder Kumar, an RTI activist who has previously worked as Inspector in the Nurmahal MC, said, “In reply to an application under the RTI Act, it has been claimed by the authorities concerned that a total of Rs 10.77 lakh had been spent on the development of a park in Ward No. 7, but it still lies in a shambles and unfit for use by public. Further, an amount of Rs 6.85 lakh has been shown to have been allocated for its renovation, but there is no improvement in the condition of the park.”

Kumar said, “When not an inch of this park has been made fit for public use, what are the authorities doing? There is not even a single flowering bush or a tree in the park. There are no swings or rides. Even the boundary wall has broken from various places. There is no walking track but just few patches of broken inter-locking tiles here and there.”

The complainant further said, “The plinth level of the park is so low as compared to the surrounding area that on days when it rains heavily, the park gets inundated and remains in the same condition like a pool for several days till it gets naturally dried up.”

Kumar, who has formed Navi Soch Welfare Society in the town, said he had taken up the matter with higher authorities and a vigilance team of the Local Bodies Department had inspected the site after he filed a complaint.

Rajiv Oberoi, Executive Officer, Nurmahal MC, said, “An inquiry into the use of funds for the park is pending. We too want to develop it further, but as the issue remains unresolved, no fresh estimates can be passed.”