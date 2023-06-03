Nurmahal residents hold protest over law & order

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 2

Residents of Nurmahal town staged a protest against the police over the deteriorating law and order situation in the area here on Friday. They said while several police cases had been registered against innocent persons, criminals were roaming around fearlessly.

They said incidents of theft from the area had increased, but the police failed to take any action. Residents said the recent loot of cash and jewellery in Mohalla Passain is an example of the deteriorating law and order situation. They said they had informed the police of the problems being faced by residents.

After the protest, Nurmahal SHO Sukhdev Singh reached the spot and pacified them saying that the robbery accused would be behind bars soon. They said that drug abuse was one of the major factors behind rising cases of theft and crime in the area. The SHO received a memorandum from the resident.