Nurmahal sewerage project 11 years behind schedule

Phagwara, December 30
The ongoing Rs 24.4-crore sewerage laying project in Nurmahal town is yet to be completed. It should be mentioned that the project is more than 11 years behind schedule.
The project, started by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) was allotted to private agencies is going on at snail’s pace. As per the schedule, the project was to be completed in nine months.
Then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal laid the foundation stone of the project on February 11, 2011.
Under the scheme, the 31-km sewerage was to be laid in the town.
Nagar council (NC) president Hardip Kaur Johal said the sewerage project had not been completed and some areas were without sewerage and some sewer are yet to be connected to the main lines.
She said the executive officer has recently written to GLADA executive engineer to complete the project at the earliest and hand it over to the nagar council.
Residents and councillors now have brought this issue to the notice of Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann who assured to take up the issue with GLADA, the executing agency.
