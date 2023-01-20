Nurmahal shops raided to check sale of Chinese string

Our Correspondent

Nurmahal, January 19

Revenue officials and Nurmahal police on Thursday inspected selling points of kites and string in various areas of Nurmahal town.

Nurmahal Naib Tehsildar Anu Deep Sharma said Chinese string had been completely banned by the Punjab Government, and on Thursday joint teams checked several shops and found the stock satisfactory. She said no Chinese string was recovered in any shop in today’s drive.

Sharma said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had clearly ordered strict action against people who risked human lives by selling this dangerous string for kite-flying. She said the people involved in the illegal act of selling Chinese string would not be spared at any cost.

The Naib Tehsildar appealed to the people to inform the local administration or police station about such persons so that immediate action can be taken against the violators.