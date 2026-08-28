Nurpur school claims top honours in girls’ powerlifting

In accordance with the guidelines of the Punjab School Education Department, the 70th Punjab State District School Sports Competitions — specifically the girls’ Under-17 and Under-19 powerlifting events — were successfully organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Nurpur, Jalandhar. Emerging female athletes from schools across various blocks of the district participated in the event with great enthusiasm and sportsmanship.

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The sports competitions were inaugurated by the chief guest, Sanjeev Dhingra (President, Jalandhar Trade Association), and Principal (retd) Sangeeta Bhatra.

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Contests were held across various weight categories in both the Under-17 and Under-19 sections, in which athletes achieved impressive results by showcasing their strength, technique and excellent sporting skills.

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During the closing ceremony, the winning athletes were honoured with medals and certificates. Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Kumar Sharma and Meenu Dogra emphasised that sports were essential for the holistic development of students and that such platforms provide excellent opportunities for the younger generation to excel in the field of sports.

The district-level competitions concluded successfully under the leadership of convener Principal Shashi Kumar, co-convener Headmaster Narendra Kumar and Lecturer Sonia. Based on outstanding performances across various weight categories, Government Senior Secondary School, Nurpur, emerged as the overall champion. Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Phillaur, secured the second position, while Police DAV Public School finished third.

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Sports Department officials Jaspal Singh, Navneet Kaur, Avtar Ram, Harmesh Lal and Gurbakhsh Singh, along with DPE/PTI teachers from various schools and a large number of students, were present on the occasion.