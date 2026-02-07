DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Jalandhar / Oberoi’s helper, who provided logistic support to shooters, held

Oberoi’s helper, who provided logistic support to shooters, held

Victim had been friends with accused Joga Pholriwal too

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:22 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Wailing family members of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi at the cremation ground in Jalandhar on Saturday.
The Amritsar (Rural) police on Saturday evening arrested Shaminder Singh, alias Shingri, a resident of Mithapur locality, after an encounter while he was trying to flee from the Khasa area on a bike. He sustained a bullet injury. A Beretta .30 bore pistol was recovered from him with which he had opened fire on the police. He told the police about his 10 years of association with Satwinderpal Singh, alias Lucky Oberoi. The police also knows about Oberoi’s killer, but his name has not been officially declared. It was Oberoi’s own accomplices, who took a toll of him outside gurdwara in Model Town, Jalandhar, on Friday.

Oberoi’s helper Shingri, who was missing since Friday morning, is learnt to have given all logistic support to shooters. Joga Pholriwal had taken claim for Oberoi’s murder on his FB post from the US where he is learnt to be settled. Pholriwal too was Oberoi’s close aide till a few months ago.

The two youths, including the shooter, are learnt to have arrived at the spot near gurdwara parking on the Activa scooter of Shingri. In the CCTV footages that emerged today, Shingri himself was learnt to be driving Creta car and leading the shooters towards Mithapur. All three sat together in car near Lamma Pind Chowk from where they further escaped. Shingri is also learnt to have given a tip-off to the accused that Oberoi did not carry his licensed weapons to gurdwara in the morning and it was the best time to shoot him.

Sources from Oberoi’s circle revealed that Shingri was managing all finance and other businesses for him. Oberoi had beaten him up over some issue weeks ago after which he reportedly colluded with those in his rival camp and planned the murder. The Creta car used by Shingri had been mortgaged to Oberoi by a person who wanted to take some loan from him. Shingri is also learnt to have taken some big payments from Oberoi two days ago.

Meanwhile, Oberoi’s last rites were held this afternoon. His family, relatives, acquaintances and leaders of all political parties bid him farewell. His mother, wife, two daughters and a toddler son remained inconsolable. Politicians, including minister Mohinder Bhagat and AAP halqa in-charge Rajwinder Thiara, too expressed grief with the family of the deceased.

