Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

District Election Officer, Hoshiarpur, Apneet Riyait has ordered to stop distribution of ration at depots till February 20.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 5

Out of 1.35 crore NRIs living across the world, only 1,18,661 NRIs of the Indian diaspora are registered as voters with the Chief Election Commission. This was disclosed by Satnam Singh Chahal, executive director, North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), here on Saturday.

Chahal said this made it clear that the Indian diaspora residing in different countries is showing no interest in Indian politics. Chahal said according to the information received from the Chief Election Commission, New Delhi, out of 1.35 crore NRIs, only 1,18,661 NRIs are registered as voters with the CEC. This includes 1,06,174 men, 12,473 women and 14 people of the third gender.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 1.35 crore Indians are living in different countries and out of this, 70,501 persons from Punjab went to work in the Middle East in the past. As many as 88 lakh Indians in the Middle East are not included in this.

Chahal said of these, overseas Indian voters from different states registered in India included 1,656 from Punjab, 1,128 from UP, 62 from Goa, 44 from Uttarakhand and only 1 from Manipur. Chahal said it was a matter of great concern that despite immigration clearance from New Delhi, most of the youths are flying to different countries, specially to the US, and use illegal routes to travel up to Mexico to enable them to cross the US border illegally.

Prohibition on distribution of ration at depots

Hoshiarpur: District Election Officer, Hoshiarpur, Apneet Riyait has ordered to stop distribution of ration at depots till February 20. Riyait said there were a few expressing apprehension that some political leaders try to take advantage in the elections by being presents during the distribution of ration at government depots during elections due to which the distribution of ration at all depots in the district has been stopped immediately to maintain fairness of elections. She also asked the department to be vigilant. OC

Paid holiday on poll day for all workers

Hoshiarpur: District Magistrate Apneet Riyait issued orders declaring the day of the polling i.e February 20 a paid holiday for employees working in government/non-government offices, banks, institutions, factories, shops and other commercial institutions so that they can vote. She declared the liquor vends within the district limits to be kept close from 6 pm on February 18 till the end of the voting process on February 20 and on the day of counting of votes on March 10. There is also a complete ban on the storage and sale of liquor by individuals. OC

