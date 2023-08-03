Officials asked to expedite girdawari work

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 2

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today directed officials to expedite the girdawari process to ascertain the loss of crops and houses due to the recent floods so that compensation could be given to the affected persons at the earliest.

He said circle revenue officers were going to flood-affected areas and preparing damage reports. He said crops were damaged in 40 villages of the district due to the floods and officials of the Revenue and Agriculture Departments had already been taking stock of the losses.

The DC said instructions had already been given to officials to complete the girdawari expeditiously so that further action could be taken as soon as possible. He also asked the Sub-Divisional Magistrates to supervise the ongoing process so as to ensure provide compensation at the earliest.