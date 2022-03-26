Officials collect 24 food samples

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 25

To provide quality and unadulterated food items to the people of Punjab under the Food Safety and Standards Act and the Mission Tandrust Punjab by the state government, a food safety team under the leadership of District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh visited various areas of the district. The team inspected the places of food vendors and collected 24 samples.

Dr Singh said the food safety team had recently taken samples of jaggery and brown sugar (shakkar) from various vendors and shops in the city which were of substandard quality due to substandard colours used in the manufacture of these products.

Five samples of jaggery and six of brown sugar taken from vendors and samples of paneer, laddoos and chamcham taken from Kandi Halwai Di Hatti (sweets shop) were taken and sent to the Food and Drug Lab, Kharar, for further investigation. On Friday, food officials visited Punjabi Tarka Dhaba, PS Dhaba and DS Dhaba. The team took two samples of milk, three samples of flour, one sample each of gram flour, sandwiches, cooked dal, rajma and gravy which have been sent to Food and Drugs Lab Kharar. —