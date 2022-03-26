Officials collect 24 food samples

Hoshiarpur, March 25
To provide quality and unadulterated food items to the people of Punjab under the Food Safety and Standards Act and the Mission Tandrust Punjab by the state government, a food safety team under the leadership of District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh visited various areas of the district. The team inspected the places of food vendors and collected 24 samples.
Dr Singh said the food safety team had recently taken samples of jaggery and brown sugar (shakkar) from various vendors and shops in the city which were of substandard quality due to substandard colours used in the manufacture of these products.
Five samples of jaggery and six of brown sugar taken from vendors and samples of paneer, laddoos and chamcham taken from Kandi Halwai Di Hatti (sweets shop) were taken and sent to the Food and Drug Lab, Kharar, for further investigation. On Friday, food officials visited Punjabi Tarka Dhaba, PS Dhaba and DS Dhaba. The team took two samples of milk, three samples of flour, one sample each of gram flour, sandwiches, cooked dal, rajma and gravy which have been sent to Food and Drugs Lab Kharar. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener
Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...