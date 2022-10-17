Officials crack down on food adulteration in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, October 16

With the entire city in festive mood and residents ready to dig into delectable food items and satisfy their sweet tooth, the fear of adulterated edibles looms large.

Action taken so far After complaints of aluminum being used instead of silver, officials have so far collected 11 samples of silver leaves from across Jalandhar, eight from Nawanshahr, five from Hoshiarpur and three from Kapurthala

Besides, 11 samples of dry fruits from Jalandhar (six) and Nawanshahr (four) have been collected, respectively, after reports of shopkeepers selling old and stale stock surfaced

Adopting the policy of zero tolerance to adulteration, food safety teams have started collecting the samples of sweets across the city. In this month so far, a total of 711 samples of various edible items have got collected by the department in the state. Inter-district teams have been formed at the state-level to tighten the noose around those who are involved in adulteration.

Also, for the first time, samples of silver leaf on sweets have been taken. As per the information, there were reports that sweet shop owners were using aluminium leaf instead of silver ones. Acting strictly on the reports, the teams have collected the samples and the results are awaited.

“On the directions of Commissioner, Food Safety, Dr Abhinav Trikha, we ordered to conduct enforcement sampling throughout the state. A total of 164 samples were seized from across Punjab to check the quality of silver leaf use,” said Manoj Khosla, Joint Commissioner (Food Safety) Punjab.

In Jalandhar, as many as 11 samples of silver leaf sweets were taken. From Hoshiarpur, five samples while in Kapurthala, three samples were collected. Eight samples were taken from Nawanshahr district.

Apart from this, dry fruit samples have also been seized by the food safety teams. Officials said there were some reports of using old and stale dry fruits. “The consumers complained of bitter taste in the dry fruits,” the official said.

In state, a total of 102 samples of dry fruits have been seized, out of which six and four samples are from Jalandhar and Nawanshahr respectively. Notably, a weeklong campaign to check milk adulteration was also started recently.