Officials of Excise Dept shot at in Bhargo Camp in Jalandhar

An Excise Department team conducting a raid in the Budha Mall area of Bhargo Camp on Monday evening allegedly came under fire from a local youth while acting on inputs regarding the smuggling of illicit liquor.

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The incident triggered panic in the locality, with the sound of gunfire causing chaos among residents. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

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According to sources, the excise officials had reached the accused’s residence to verify information and take action against the alleged illegal liquor trade. During the operation, the youth allegedly opened fire on the team, creating a stampede-like situation in the area as people rushed for safety. The officials managed to escape unharmed and move to a secure location.

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The accused reportedly fled the spot immediately after the firing.

On receiving information about the incident, police personnel from Bhargo Camp Police Station rushed to the area, cordoned off the locality and launched an investigation. Police teams are examining CCTV footage from nearby locations and conducting raids to trace and arrest the accused.

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ACP (West) Aatish Bhatia said there was no loss of life in the incident and that investigations were underway. Police sources said the accused had been identified and efforts were being made to apprehend him at the earliest. Following the incident, a large number of residents gathered at the scene, leading to tension in the area for some time.